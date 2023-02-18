HamberMenu
Ind vs Aus | Warner suffers concussion, will not continue in 2nd Test

Matt Renshaw will replace David Warner as a concussion substitute for Australia during the ongoing Test against India in New Delhi

February 18, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Australia’s David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the 2nd Test match against India in New Delhi, on February 17, 2023

Australia’s David Warner walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the 2nd Test match against India in New Delhi, on February 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

Australia opener David Warner will play no further part in the second test against India after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the head while batting on day one, the team said on Saturday.

The tourists, who suffered a heavy defeat in the opening test and were dismissed for 263 in their first innings on Friday, will bring Matt Renshaw into the team as a concussion substitute.

Warner faced a bouncer barrage from India seamer Mohammed Siraj and was hit twice — once on his arm and then on his helmet — needing medical assistance.

The left-hander scored 15 before Mohammed Shami dismissed him caught behind to end his struggles after a harrowing day for the left-handed batsman.

