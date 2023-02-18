Ind vs Aus | Warner suffers concussion, will not continue in 2nd Test

February 18, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

Australia opener David Warner will play no further part in the second test against India after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the head while batting on day one, the team said on Saturday.

The tourists, who suffered a heavy defeat in the opening test and were dismissed for 263 in their first innings on Friday, will bring Matt Renshaw into the team as a concussion substitute.

Warner faced a bouncer barrage from India seamer Mohammed Siraj and was hit twice — once on his arm and then on his helmet — needing medical assistance.

The left-hander scored 15 before Mohammed Shami dismissed him caught behind to end his struggles after a harrowing day for the left-handed batsman.