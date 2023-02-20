ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Aus Test series | Pat Cummins flies home due to family illness

February 20, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Australian captain is on his way to Sydney and is expected to return to India for the remaining two games of the Border-Gavaskar trophy

PTI

File picture of Australian captain Pat Cummins during the 2nd Test against India in New Delhi, February 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australian captain Pat Cummins has flown back home from the tour of India due to a "serious family illness" following the second Test in Delhi.

The cricket.com.au reported that Cummins is on his way to Sydney and is expected to return to India for the remaining two games of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Indore and Ahmedabad.

With India winning the second Test inside three days on Sunday, both teams have got an additional couple of days' break as the next game begins in Indore on March 1.

The fourth Test in Ahmedabad is scheduled from March 9.

India and Australia are also due to play a three-match ODI series beginning March 17.

Australia, who have failed miserably against India's spinners so far on the tour, will need something special to stage a fightback in the series.

With the six-wicket win in Delhi, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

