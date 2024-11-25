IND vs AUS Test Day 4: India bundles Australia for 238, wins Perth Test

India dismissed Australia for 238 after tea on the fourth day of the first test at Perth Stadium on Monday (November 25, 2024). to secure a resounding 295-run victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Jasprit Bumrah who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ said the team was put under pressure in the first innings. “But the way we responded was great,” he said. “I played here in 2018..., we were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability,” Bumrah said after the match.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was a lit bit disappointed. “We didn’t give ourselves a chance on day 1 with the bat. There’s a lot of experience in the side, they’re going about it well, there will be lots of conversations on what we can do better in same conditions,” he said.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts. Alex Carey (36) was the last man to be dismissed.

Earlier, after initial strikes by Siraj and Bumrah it was turn of Washington Sundar to dismiss Mitchel Starc, who was caught brilliantly by Jurel. Starc fell out for 12 runs. Harishit Rana sealed India’s win with a slow ball claiming Alex Carrey’s wicket.

Australia have not beaten India in a test series since 2015 and now face an uphill task to do so over the remaining matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Earlier at Tea, Australia were 227 for 8 on Day 4 of the first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Soon after Tea, Nathan Lyon was bowled by Washington Sundar’s delivery. Australia was staring at defeat with 227 on board with the loss of nine wickets.

The final wicket of Alex Carey was taken by debutant Harshit Rana. Carey scored 36 runs which included two boundaries.

In the first sesssion in the morning, pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith. All the three wickets that fell initially were caught behind by Rishabh Pant. While Usman Khawaja was dismissed with 4 runs, Steven Smith came back to the pavilion with 17 runs.

Travis Head who was leading the Aussie fight back lost his wicket to Bumrah shortly after lunch, with Pant picking up his with third catch of the day. Travis classic knock of 89 included eight boundaries.

Then, at 43.4, Nitish Kumar castled Mitchell Marsh who scored 47 incluidng three 4s and 2 sixes.

At the end of 44 overs Australia posted 182 for 7.

The second test begins in Adelaide from December 6.

Brief Scores: India: 150 & 487/6 declared in 134.3 overs Australia: 104 and 238 all out in 58.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Jasprit Bumrah 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51).

(With inputs from agencies)

