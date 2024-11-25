IND vs AUS Test Day 4: India closing in on a great victory, Australia 227 for 8 at tea

After initial strikes by Siraj and Bumrah it was turn of Washington Sundar to dismiss Mitchel Starc, who was caught brilliantly by Jurel. Starc fell out for 12 runs. At Tea, Australia were 227 for 8 on Day 4 of the first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Earlier in the first sesssion in the morning, pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith. All the three wickets that fell initially were caught behind by Rishabh Pant. While Usman Khawaja was dismissed with 4 runs, Steven Smith came back to the pavilion with 17 runs.

Travis Head who was leading the Aussie fight back lost his wicket to Bumrah shortly after lunch, with Pant picking up his with third catch of the day. Travis classic knock of 89 included eight boundaries.

Then, at 43.4, Nitish Kumar castled Mitchell Marsh who scored 47 incluidng three 4s and 2 sixes.

At the end of 44 overs Australia posted 182 for 7.

Earlier, at the third day’s close on November 24, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.