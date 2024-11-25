ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs AUS Test Day 3: Australia struggles at 104 for 5 at lunch

Updated - November 25, 2024 10:18 am IST - Perth

Keeper Rishabh Pant took both the catches of Usman Khawaj and Steven Smithl Traves Head remains unbeatan at 63

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during day four of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith early during the first session on Day 4 of the first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the wickets were caught behind by Rishabh Pant. While Usman Khawaja was dismissed with 4 runs, Steven Smith came back to the pavilion with 17 runs.

Travis Head is leading the Aussie fight back with 63 accompanied by Mitchell Marsh 5 (batting).

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia posted 104 for five at lunch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At lunch while Siraj’s bowling figures stood at 10-2-34-3, Bumrah figures touched 9-1-26-2. (0vers-maiden-runs-wickets).

Earlier, at the third day’s close on November 24, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US