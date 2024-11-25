 />

IND vs AUS Test Day 3: Australia struggles at 104 for 5 at lunch

Keeper Rishabh Pant took both the catches of Usman Khawaj and Steven Smithl Traves Head remains unbeatan at 63

Updated - November 25, 2024 10:18 am IST - Perth

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during day four of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 25, 2024 in Perth.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith early during the first session on Day 4 of the first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Both the wickets were caught behind by Rishabh Pant. While Usman Khawaja was dismissed with 4 runs, Steven Smith came back to the pavilion with 17 runs.

Travis Head is leading the Aussie fight back with 63 accompanied by Mitchell Marsh 5 (batting).

Australia posted 104 for five at lunch.

At lunch while Siraj’s bowling figures stood at 10-2-34-3, Bumrah figures touched 9-1-26-2. (0vers-maiden-runs-wickets).

Earlier, at the third day’s close on November 24, pursuing 534, Australia mustered 12 for three in its second innings after India declared at 487 for six. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, and Mohammed Siraj prised out Pat Cummins to leave the host gasping.

Published - November 25, 2024 10:02 am IST

