IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: Vaibhav sizzles as India U-19 makes a strong start in Youth Test

On a hot and humid day, India U-19 opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi (81 batting, 47b, 13x4, 2x6) turned up the heat with exquisite stroke play around the ground to put India in a dominant position at 103 for no loss against Australia U-19 on day one of the first Youth test series here at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, India’s bowlers led by leg-spinner Mohamed Enaan (17-2-48-3) and pacers N. Samarth (13.4-4-49-3) and Aditya Rawat (10-1-50-2) bowled out Australia for 293 in its first innings.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia got a decent start from its openers before left-arm spinner Aditya Singh removed Steve Hogan in the 11th over, trapping him right in front of the stumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley Kingsell (53, 77b, 9x4, 1x6) and Oliver Peake (29) looked confident in the middle as they steadied the innings adding 57 runs for the second wicket before India skipper Soham Patwardhan dismissed the well-set Riley.

Australia suffered a mini-collapse just before lunch as it was reduced to 121 for four. Enaan dismissed Zac Curtain courtesy of a sharp low catch at silly point by Nitya Pandya and Samarth had Oliver caught behind.

India got a double wicket breakthrough in the second session as Enaan picked up Australia skipper Simon Budge and Addison Sheriff in quick succession.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Christian Howe (48, 89b, 6x4) and Aidan O’Connor (61, 70b, 7x4, 2x6) brought the visitors back into the contest with a 98-run seventh-wicket stand before Aditya dismissed Howe in the 64th over and O’Connor in the 66th.

With only a couple of batters remaining, Samarth cleaned up the tail as Vaibhav took over and asserted his authority in India’s reply.

The scores: Aus U-19 (Riley Kingsell 53, Christian Howe 48, Aidan O’Connor 61, Md. Enaan 3/48, N. Samarth 3/49) vs Ind U-19 103/0 in 14 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 81 batting). Toss: Australia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.