Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 | I want to be a match-winner like Yuvraj, says Harvansh 

Scoring a century while batting alongside a lower-order batter is no mean feat. India U-19 wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Singh achieved this and put India in a commanding position against Australia in the second Youth ‘Test’ on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old opened up about his knock, journey, and his cricketing idol after the second day’s play here.

“When you score a century for your country it’s an unbelievable feeling. My father was there in the stands, he came from Canada only to watch the match. I wanted to do this for him,” he said.

“This hundred was possible only because (No. 10 batter) Anmoljeet did not give his wicket away and he played well, which in turn helped me bat freely... I decided I’ll go for the big shots if there are any loose deliveries.”

“I am from Gandhidham in Kutch. I started playing when I was two years old. It was my dad’s interest and passion that I played. He moved to Canada in 2017 and works as a truck driver only to help fund cricket. At one point he decided to take me there as well, but he did not insist, I told him I wanted to play for India.”

“I want to be a big-match player and match-winner like Yuvraj Singh, I’ve been inspired by him since childhood.”