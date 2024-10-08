GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 | I want to be a match-winner like Yuvraj, says Harvansh 

The India U-19 batter scores a scintillating century against Australia U-19 in the second Youth Test in Chennai

Published - October 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Chennai

Tarun Shastry
Harvansh.

Harvansh. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Scoring a century while batting alongside a lower-order batter is no mean feat. India U-19 wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Singh achieved this and put India in a commanding position against Australia in the second Youth ‘Test’ on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old opened up about his knock, journey, and his cricketing idol after the second day’s play here.

“When you score a century for your country it’s an unbelievable feeling. My father was there in the stands, he came from Canada only to watch the match. I wanted to do this for him,” he said.

“This hundred was possible only because (No. 10 batter) Anmoljeet did not give his wicket away and he played well, which in turn helped me bat freely... I decided I’ll go for the big shots if there are any loose deliveries.”

“I am from Gandhidham in Kutch. I started playing when I was two years old. It was my dad’s interest and passion that I played. He moved to Canada in 2017 and works as a truck driver only to help fund cricket. At one point he decided to take me there as well, but he did not insist, I told him I wanted to play for India.”

“I want to be a big-match player and match-winner like Yuvraj Singh, I’ve been inspired by him since childhood.”  

Published - October 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.