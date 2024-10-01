Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 | Aussie tweakers sizzle as match hangs in the balance

The Australian senior cricket team is renowned for its resilience, grit, and tenacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U-19 side emulated these qualities, particularly through its tweakers Thomas Brown (15.4-3-79-3) and Vishwa Ramkumar (18-1-79-4) as India U-19 was bowled out for 296 in its first innings on day two of the first Youth Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi (104, 62b, 14x4, 4x6) teed off from where he left overnight, starting the day with a fierce pull off Vishwa to the deep square-leg fence. The opener got a reprieve in the same over as Thomas dropped a simple catch at fine-leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Vaibhav’s aggressive batting, the visitor needed some inspiration. Christian Howe provided just that. The Aussie’s direct hit from deep mid-wicket removed the centurion, breaking the 133-run opening partnership.

Brown redeemed himself by dismissing Nitya Pandya and K.P. Karthikeya in the 24th over.

Skipper Soham Patwardhan (33) and the other opener Vihaan Malhotra (76, 108b, 13x4, 1x6) steadied the ship with a 52-run fourth-wicket stand before the latter became Vishwa’s first wicket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhigyan Kundu joined Soham, and together they added 57 runs for the fifth wicket before the former holed out in the deep off Vishwa.

Pacer Addison Sheriff dismissed Soham and Md. Enaan, while Vishwa scalped N. Samarth and Nikhil before Brown got Aditya Singh for his third wicket.

Australia’s second innings stood at 110 for four – 107 runs in the green – at the end of the day’s play.

The scores: Aus U-19 293 & 110/4 in 39 overs (Riley Kingsell 48) vs Ind U-19 296 in 62.4 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 76, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 104, Thomas Brown 3/79, Vishwa Ramkumar 4/79).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.