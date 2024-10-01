GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind U-19 vs Aus U-19 | Aussie tweakers sizzle as match hangs in the balance

Vishwa and Brown’s terrific spells help the visitor bowl out the home team for 296 before the Aussies reach 110 for four in their second innings

Published - October 01, 2024 06:05 pm IST - Chennai

Tarun Shastry
Wrecker-in-chief: Vishwa starred with a four-wicket haul.

Wrecker-in-chief: Vishwa starred with a four-wicket haul. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Australian senior cricket team is renowned for its resilience, grit, and tenacity.

The U-19 side emulated these qualities, particularly through its tweakers Thomas Brown (15.4-3-79-3) and Vishwa Ramkumar (18-1-79-4) as India U-19 was bowled out for 296 in its first innings on day two of the first Youth Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi (104, 62b, 14x4, 4x6) teed off from where he left overnight, starting the day with a fierce pull off Vishwa to the deep square-leg fence. The opener got a reprieve in the same over as Thomas dropped a simple catch at fine-leg.

With Vaibhav’s aggressive batting, the visitor needed some inspiration. Christian Howe provided just that. The Aussie’s direct hit from deep mid-wicket removed the centurion, breaking the 133-run opening partnership.

Vihaan Malhotra congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the latter’s century against Australia U-19.

Vihaan Malhotra congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the latter’s century against Australia U-19. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Brown redeemed himself by dismissing Nitya Pandya and K.P. Karthikeya in the 24th over.

Skipper Soham Patwardhan (33) and the other opener Vihaan Malhotra (76, 108b, 13x4, 1x6) steadied the ship with a 52-run fourth-wicket stand before the latter became Vishwa’s first wicket.

Abhigyan Kundu joined Soham, and together they added 57 runs for the fifth wicket before the former holed out in the deep off Vishwa.

Pacer Addison Sheriff dismissed Soham and Md. Enaan, while Vishwa scalped N. Samarth and Nikhil before Brown got Aditya Singh for his third wicket.

Australia’s second innings stood at 110 for four – 107 runs in the green – at the end of the day’s play.

The scores: Aus U-19 293 & 110/4 in 39 overs (Riley Kingsell 48) vs Ind U-19 296 in 62.4 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 76, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 104, Thomas Brown 3/79, Vishwa Ramkumar 4/79).

Published - October 01, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.