In pictures | Parsi cricketers who have played for India

09 May 2021 11:27 IST

Arzan Nagwaswalla is the latest cricketer from the Parsi community to be selected for the senior men’s team

Arzan Nagwaswalla, a left-arm seamer from Gujarat, was selected on May 7, 2021, to tour with the Indian team to England later in the summer, as a reserve bowler. What makes Nagwaswalla’s selection unique is that he is reportedly the first Parsi cricketer to be selected for the senior men’s team since Farokh Engineer played his last Test in 1975.

We look at some prominent cricketers from the community who have played for India.

Click the "i" button in the bottom-right corner for captions

