In pictures: Chetan Chauhan (1947-2020)

17 August 2020 12:28 IST

Gutsy Test opener Chetan Chauhan, who scripted many memorable cricketing tales with his illustrious partner Sunil Gavaskar, breathed his last at Gurugram on Sunday.

Chauhan was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month in Lucknow and was transferred to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital from Lucknow. His condition took a turn for the worse following kidney failure and he was on life support since Saturday morning. He was 73.

