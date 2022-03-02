In-form Karnataka holds all the aces

Key players: Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and batsman Karun Nair will relish taking on Puducherry. | Photo Credit: File photo

March 02, 2022 17:54 IST

Will target an out-right win over Puducherry which is out of the race

Manish Pandey captains a side whose various arms are functioning in cohesion. Karnataka will target an outright win over Puducherry.

You can take nothing for granted though in cricket and Puducherry, a blend of local talent and some handy outstation players, will want to make a statement although its qualification hopes have evaporated.

Advertising

Advertising

The Ranji Trophy game at the SSN ground — the pitch here can be seamer friendly — beginning Thursday promises some interesting cricket.

Well placed

Ahead of the last round of matches in the league phase, Karnataka is well placed to qualify with nine points; lead against Railways and a victory over Jammu & Kashmir.

It’s a versatile side with depth and options. In batting, R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, and K.V. Siddarth have all been among the runs.

Karun, in fact, came up with 175 and 71 not out against J & K. The senior batter is pulling his weight.

Firepower

Karnataka has firepower in bowling. The lanky Prasidh Krishna returned a 10-wicket match haul against J & K with some speedy, incisive bowling with lift. Vidyadhar Patil can move the ball around.

However, Karnataka will be without Ronit More, who has flown home with a back spasm. Vyshak Vijayakumar could take his place in the eleven.

And off-spinner K. Gowtham and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal form an experienced spin combination that can sting.

Puducherry lost outright to J & K but did well to deny Railways an outright win.

Efficient opener

In Neyan Shyam Kangayan the side has an efficient opener. And Paras Dogra and Pawan Deshpande add muscle to the line up. Skipper D. Rohit made useful runs against Railways.

Seamer Sagar Trivedi has picked up wickets this season. He should share the new ball with Subodh Bhatti.

And left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi has held one end up, containing and striking.

The captain winning the toss might do well to back his team to get through the first session — when the ball would move around — with minimum damage and then bat big and dictate the course of play.

Karnataka holds all the aces.