Impressive knocks by Shahrukh, Andre put TN in driver’s seat against Railways

Tamil Nadu rode on half-centuries by three of its batters to end day two at 324 for six, 95 runs in the green, against Railways in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While TN’s punt to make power-hitter M. Shahrukh Khan (86, 114b, 12x4, 2x6) open the batting paid rich dividends, N. Jagadeesan (56, 117b, 5x4) and C. Andre Siddarth’s (78, 133b, 13x4) resolute knocks ensured that Railways toiled hard throughout.

Shahrukh and Jagadeesan’s 137-run stand for the first wicket displayed two contrasting approaches to building an innings.

Shahrukh went for expansive drives to anything in his arc and hooks for balls aimed at his shoulder whereas the Tamil Nadu skipper was happy to bide his time.

Shahrukh overcame every challenge posed by the pacers with brute force but was dismissed when he edged a ball from off-spinner Shivam Chaudhary that held its line. Railways bowlers regained their mojo in this phase as Vijay Shankar and Jagadeesan were dismissed quickly as well.

However, Andre consolidated at one end and was part of two 74-run partnerships, first with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (38) and then with S. Mohamed Ali (37 batting).

Most of Andre’s boundaries were along the ground and through the off-side as he chose to be circumspect. When he walked back after getting bowled by Kunal Yadav with 15 minutes left to play, TN’s score read 308 for five. Kunal struck again, sending back R. Sonu Yadav.

While Railways players might be feeling that luck did not go their way for a couple of good lbw and caught-behind shouts, it also didn’t help their cause that some chances went begging in the slip cordon.

Kunal’s exploits did sweeten Railways’ evening but the fact that TN already has a sizeable lead with four wickets in hand means Jagadeesan’s men have the upper hand going into day three.

The scores:

Railways — 1st innings: 229.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: M. Shahrukh Khan c Vivek b Shivam 86, N. Jagadeesan lbw b Shivam 56, Vijay Shankar c Ahuja b Yuvraj 11, Pradosh Ranjan Paul c Merai b Himanshu 38, Andre Siddarth b Kunal 78, S. Mohamed Ali (batting) 37, R. Sonu Yadav c Vivek b Kunal 4, S. Ajith Ram (batting) 6; Extras: (b-2, lb-3, nb-3): 8; Total (for six wkts. in 93 overs): 324.

Fall of wickets: 1-137, 2-158, 3-160, 4-234, 5-308, 6-314.

Railways bowling: Himanshu 14-4-37-1, Kunal 18-0-92-2, Akash 26-4-71-0, Yuvraj 10-1-37-1, Saif 5-0-27-0, Shivam 19-5-51-2, Pratham 1-0-4-0.