Important to go there, express myself and enjoy the moment: Harmanpreet

March 03, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Mumbai:

Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading India from the front. Expect her to do that with the Mumbai Indians, too. The MI coach Charlotte Edwards certainly does.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Harmanpreet Kaur as our captain,” said Edwards, who was at the helm of England for a decade.

“She is somebody who has led India brilliantly in the last few years. I’m really looking forward to working with her in the next few weeks.”

Big opportunity

Harmanpreet sees it as a big opportunity for her. “I’m looking to take it with both hands,” she said.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to deliver my 100%. I will give my best in every way.”

She said the legacy of Mumbai Indians was no added pressure.

“We are just here to play cricket,” she said. “For me, it is very important to just go there and express myself and enjoy the moment, because that is when I play my best cricket.”

Edwards had been following the Mumbai Indians at the IPL for several years. “We want to carry on the winning culture they have created here and the cricket they play,” she said. “They have entertained… and we hope to lift the trophy on March 26 and follow a very good team before us.”

Edwards expects the WPL to have the kind of impact The Hundred had on women’s back home in England.

“We see grounds full for domestic women’s games in England,” she said.

“For someone who has been around for many years, that is something special to witness.

“It is going to be bigger and better here and it will make the Indian team stronger.”