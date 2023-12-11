Impact player rule in IPL not encouraging all-rounders to bowl, says Wasim Jaffer

December 11, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer said on Sunday that the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs to take away the ‘Impact Player’ rule since it is not encouraging all-rounders to bowl and their lack of bowling is a lack of concern for Indian cricket.

Wasim took to ‘X’ to express his concerns about how ‘impact player’ rule has halted the bowling and overall development of all-rounders.

“I think IPL needs to take away the impact player rule, as it’s not encouraging the all-rounders to bowl much and lack of ARs and batters not bowling is a major area of concern for Indian cricket. Thoughts? #IPL2024 #iplauction2024,” said Jaffer.

As per the impact player rule, any franchise during the course of the match, can substitute a member of the playing eleven from anyone out of five substitutes named alongside the starting eleven during the toss. This was done to give teams more depth in their batting or bowling.

Coming to the IPL auction for next season, it will take place on December 19 in Dubai.