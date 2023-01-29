ADVERTISEMENT

I'm quite tired and exhausted: Warner ahead of Test tour of India

January 29, 2023 03:07 am | Updated January 28, 2023 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

An intense home season has left star Australian opener David Warner "tired and exhausted" ahead of the upcoming four-Test series in India, beginning in Nagpur on February 9.

The 36-year-old played in multiple formats in a hectic summer, including the ODI series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, and England and Tests against West Indies and South Africa.

Warner also competed in the T20 World Cup at home besides playing half a dozen games for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"It's been challenging. I'm quite tired and exhausted," Warner was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"A few guys have gone to the UAE League but aren't attending the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, it would have been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is."

Warner snapped a poor run of form with a double-century in his 100th Test. He also looked in good touch during his 20-ball 36 not out for Sydney Thunder in the BBL Eliminator before rain played spoilsport, handing the win to Brisbane Heat.

Warner said the BBL comeback was to help out his franchise.

"You're not really trying to negate the spinning ball, it's a white ball as well," Warner said of the BBL.

"For me, it was about coming back and trying to inject some energy into the Thunder team and trying to put my best foot forward for the team. It hasn't come off this year.

"Hopefully, next year I can come out and be fresher than I am now. It will be a long lead-in to our summer (that includes the ODI World Cup in India). From a personal point of view, I'm going to have to try and work out how to stay nice and fresh," he added.

Related Topics

cricket

