If you take wickets against good teams, it gives you confidence: Chahal

For the last two years, Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, has been a constant in the limited-overs format for India and has been prolific with his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.

However in the last few months, his place in the side became less certain after being dropped for two T20I series, before making a strong comeback against Bangladesh earlier this month.

The 29-year-old is currently with the Haryana side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, keeping himself sharp and ready for the T20I and ODI series at home against the West Indies starting next month.

The leg-spinner spoke to reporters after the match against Maharashtra on Friday, where he bowled tightly to set up a victory for his side.

Commenting on how he dealt with being dropped for two series, Chahal said: “Somethings are not in your hands. I was not thinking about that and just played for my state in Baroda (Vijay Hazare Trophy). It is the call of the selectors. Even when Kuldeep and I came in they (selectors) gave rest to R. Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja. So it is fine.”

One of the reasons cited for his and Kuldeep’s absence from the T20 side was that the team was looking to strengthen the batting line up but the leg-spinner, for now, is focussed on his core skills.

Asked how he copes with the changing dynamics of the game with the abundance of talent available and competition for slots increasing, Chahal explained, “you just have to keep working hard. If you take the IPL, there are so many talents there, including leg-spinners. If you are not performing you can see other people are coming in.”

“My thing is if I am not playing for India, I want to play in the Ranji Trophy how much ever I can because it is our biggest tournament and you have good players here. If you take wickets against good teams, it gives you confidence,” he added.

"I try to give 100% in whatever match I play, be it for my club or country. If I am on the ground, then I have to finish my job for the team.”