If we don’t get results, we start searching for scapegoats: Misbah

20 October 2021 22:53 IST

‘Nothing will change if we continue with this cosmetic surgery’

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that there will be no improvement in Pakistan cricket unless it changes its culture and stops hunting for scapegoats.

Speaking for the first time since his sudden resignation as head coach last month, Misbah said “cosmetic surgery” will not change anything.

“The problem is that in our cricket we only look at results and we don’t give time or have patience for planning ahead and improving the system.

“We don’t focus on the fact that we have to develop our players at domestic level and then in the national team. We want results and if we don’t get the desired results we start searching for scapegoats,” he said.