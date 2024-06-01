GIFT a SubscriptionGift
If he has applied, Gambhir would be good coach for India: Ganguly

Gambhir recently mentored his former franchise KKR to win their third IPL title after a gap of 10 yearrs

Published - June 01, 2024 12:57 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on June 1 said Gautam Gambhir would be a “good coach” for the national cricket team.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on June 1 said Gautam Gambhir would be a “good coach” for the national cricket team. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on June 1 said Gautam Gambhir would be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favoured the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, Ganguly also gave his views on India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I am in favour of an Indian coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach," Ganguly said.

World Cup-winning former batter Gambhir recently mentored his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to win their third IPL title after a gap of 10 yearrs.

The former left-handed India opener appears to be the front-runner for the position, which will fall vacant after Rahul Dravid steps down at the end of India's T20 World Cup campaign.

In a statement a few days ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also hinted that an Indian coach would be preferred.

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah had said.

The BCCI secretary had also stated that having in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket will be one of the important criteria for appointing the next coach. He said the understanding would be crucial to "truly elevate Team India to the next level."

India have good chance of winning T20WC

Ganguly also said India is a strong contender for the T20 World Cup title. Co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, the event kicks off on June 1.

"India have very good chances in the World Cup. India will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent," he said.

