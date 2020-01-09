I’d love to carry on as long as possible: Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle has said he would “love to carry on as long as possible” in competitive cricket as he is still passionate about the game.

Having taken a break from the game towards the end of 2019, the Jamaican is back in action with the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

“A lot of people still want (to) see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible,” Gayle said.

The 40-year-old swashbuckler added, “Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer.

“The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on.”

When asked how long he would like to continue, Gayle, on a lighter note, said, “Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let’s target 45, that’s a good number.”