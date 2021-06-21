Cricket

WTC final | Start of fourth day delayed due to rain

Clouds loom over the Rose Bowl as rain delayed start of the fourth day of the World Test Championship final match between New Zealand and India, in Southampton, England, Monday, June 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The start of fourth day's play in the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain on Monday.

New Zealand were 101 for 2 at stumps on day three, which too had a delayed start due to a wet outfield and also ended early because of bad light.

Rain had washed out the entire opening day and on day two, 64.4 overs of play were possible with bad light prompting frequent interruptions.

The ICC will have to use the reserve sixth day to make up for the lost time as only 141.1 overs have been possible so far in the match.


