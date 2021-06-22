Cricket

WTC Final | Fifth day's play starts after half an hour delay

Indian players get together before the start of the fifth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Southampton 22 June 2021 16:26 IST
Updated: 22 June 2021 16:26 IST

Only 141.2 overs of play have been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield.

The fifth day's play of the Word Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay, here on Tuesday.

Only 141.2 overs of play have been possible in the past four days due to rain and wet outfield.

The reserve sixth day will be utilised on Wednesday as the two teams seek a clear winner.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Sport Cricket
Read more...