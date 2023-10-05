ICC World Cup travel guide: What to see, where to eat and how to reach venues

October 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated October 06, 2023 01:23 pm IST

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, this year’s biggest carnival of cricket, started off in India on October 5, Thursday.

The tournament began with an England vs New Zealand match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 48 matches of the World Cup will be held across 10 venues across India, which is hosting the flagship tournament for the fourth time, and the first since Team India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. India will be playing their matches in Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad is the only venue where India does not have a league match scheduled.

This is a guide for those who travel to these iconic cities to witness the battles, providing a peek into each city’s sights and the culinary delights.

Note: The maps shown below take you to the nearby tourist attractions, showcase food trails, and also show public transport options available in each city. You can zoom in/out and move around the places. Click on the highlighted spots for more information or use the filters given on the top left corner to filter out places.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The Narendra Modi Stadium is situated near the banks of the Sabarmati river which cuts across the city. This stadium, name after the current Prime Minister of India, is also the largest cricket stadium in the world. It is spread across 63 acres, and the field size of the stadium is 180 yards x 150 yards. This stadium was redeveloped in 2020 and can now accommodate over 130,000 people — surpassing the 90,000-spectator-capacity of Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The stadium is just 15 to 20 minutes away from the city’s international airport and is surrounded by heritage sites, attractions, and eateries which are - at most 35 to 40 minutes away in traffic.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, where India lifted the World Cup in 2011, is located in South Mumbai’s busiest area. Wankhede is just off the famous Marine Drive promenade as shown in the map below. With well-known art galleries, heritage sites, and eateries less than 15 minutes away, Wankhede Stadium’s location is ideal for tourists who are also spending only a few days in Mumbai and looking to get the most out of their visit.

What is plotted in the map below is only a handful of the several places that surround Wankhede Stadium, and one could argue that a week will not be enough to explore the rich history and diverse forms of entertainment the city has to offer.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Located in the eastern suburb of Uppal, the major tourist attractions and iconic eateries in the Old City region are just half an hour away from the cricket stadium. From exploring the ruins of the Golconda Fort to seeing the massive Buddha statue at Hussain Sagar lake, the City of Pearls offers a variety of modern and ancient tourist attractions.

While the city has many breweries and modern dining establishments on offer, take a look at the old restaurants that offer delicacies that attract tourists and locals alike.

Pune, Maharashtra

While the stadium is around one hour away from the city’s heart, the surrounding areas have much to explore. We have forts on hills that offer picturesque views worth the climb, caves with intricate carvings to explore, and lakes to enjoy nature and go on boating trips. For the adventure lovers, spots like Kamshet are great for paragliding.

These spots are anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour away from the stadium. Forts are clustered together, so one might hop from one fort to the next, depending on the time at hand. Overall, these spots are a great fit for people who like trekking, nature and history.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Located near the coast, Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram stadium is less than 10 minutes away from the city’s famed Marina Beach. In the Triplicane area nearby, there is no dearth of sightseeing spots and eateries serving the city’s best iconic foods. The city offers you street shopping, mouth-watering foods, a slice of colonial history, and cultural richness all within 40 minutes of the venue.

Both the biggest railway stations in the city — Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central — are within 20 minutes from the stadium. Food options include restaurants that have become landmarks in Chennai, such as the Kasi Vinayaga Mess or the Rathna Cafe, and newer, undiscovered haunts like the Pooja fish fry stall in Besant Nagar beach.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

The M. Chinnaswamy stadium is flanked by Cubbon Park, Queen’s Road, Cubbon and uptown MG Road, right in the heart of the city. Most restaurants or tourist attractions are at most 20 minutes away from the stadium. Landmarks like Lalbagh Gardens, Vidhana Soudha, and the Bangalore Palace showcase the city’s rich history and architecture while places like Cubbon Park and Ulsoor Lake offer a respite from the hustle and bustle. To explore the city life and shopping, look no further than Church Street and UB City.

Bangalore does not lack when it comes to delicious food from South Indian food joints like MTR and Vidyarthi Bhavan to quintessential American diners like The Only Place.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala arguably has the most scenic surroundings among this year’s World Cup venues. The stadium has as its backdrop the snow-capped mountains of the Dhauladhar ranges. Dharamsala is a perfect spot for fans to combine cricket with some stunning sightseeing and adventure.

Most of these spots are located in McLeodganj and you can take the Dharmasala Skyway to reach McLeodganj in just 5 min, while enjoying the aerial view of the valley. While in McLeodganj make sure to treat your taste buds to some authentic cuisines exclusive to the place. Well, who wouldn’t love a perfect cappuccino and an Italian spread in a cozy cafe overlooking the mighty hills!

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata’s crown jewel, the Eden Gardens is one of the most iconic and historic venues in the world of cricket. Rightly hailed as the ‘Mecca of Indian Cricket’, Eden Gardens, established in 1864, is the first officially built ground for the game of cricket in India. The stadium is also home to some of India’s most memorable wins.

Just like the Eden Gardens, the “City of Joy” offers numerous historical sites and architectural marvels to enjoy. Kolkata also offers a rich platter for culinary delights and allows you to feast like a king. Taste some of India’s best fish curries, rasagullas, sondesh, biryani, and succulent Kathi rolls here.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Apart from hosting the fifth largest international cricket stadium in India, Lucknow also boasts a variety of tourist attractions that give a glimpse of its history. It doesn’t hurt that the City of Nawabs also has a rich culinary heritage in Awadhi cuisine that makes the city a food lover’s delight. You can stroll down the bylanes to marvel at structures like the Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza, or get lost in the Hazratganj Market. You can also visit the Ambedkar Memorial Park to take a breath in between the chaos.

One has to sample the melt-in-your-mouth kebabs of Tunday Kababi, sit for a unique cup of chai at Sharma Ji Ki Chai or indulge in Awadhi biryani at Idrees Biryani. While these stalls may look small at first, they are some of the oldest restaurants in the country, maintaining their stature through their delectable taste.

New Delhi, Delhi

New Delhi’s Connaught Place, or CP, is the bustling heart of the city. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is just 15 to 20 minutes away. Some of New Delhi’s most iconic restaurants are located around this area. They are all within the ring of Connaught Place, making for the perfect food trail opportunity.

One can hop from the Wenger’s bakery with its aromatic bread and delicious cakes to United Coffee House with its famous brews all three to five minutes away. On the sightseeing side, New Delhi presents Mughal history interspersed with India’s present. On the one hand, sites like the Humayun Tomb, Purana Quila and Red Fort give us a sneak peek of the Mughal era. On the other, places like the Janpath market and Chandni Chowk are snapshots of the city’s present.

