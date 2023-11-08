HamberMenu
World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL | We can’t control the weather, our focus is on the cricket, says Kane Williamson

November 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, during training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, during training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The rain prediction for the crucial New Zealand-Sri Lanka match here on Thursday does not faze New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

“We can’t control the weather. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus is on the cricket,” Williamson said in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Williamson described Glenn Maxwell’s masterclass knock against Afghanistan on Tuesday as an “incredibly special knock”.

ALSO READ: Captain Williamson | Ever the selfless cricketer and team player

“It was an incredibly special knock. Not just the runs, but the situation, as he was clearly struggling physically. To be able to pull that off, and in a partnership with Pat Cummins is without doubt one of the great World Cup victories,” Williamson said.

“At the same time, it was a tough one for Afghanistan. They’ve been excellent, and they probably won 80 to 90% of that game. In white ball cricket, things can change quickly,” he added.

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz stated that the side is keen to finish in the top-eight in order to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. “This is a crucial game. The Champions Trophy scenario says we need to win it. Our preparation was like any other game. Everyone is very positive,” Nawaz said.

