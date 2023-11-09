HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Cup 2023 ENG vs NED | We pride ourselves on being able to evolve and grow, says Teja Nidamanuru

November 09, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Pune

Amol Karhadkar
Netherlands’ Teja Nidamanuru in action against England during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands.

Netherlands’ Teja Nidamanuru in action against England during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

It started its World Cup sojourn with a fortnight-long preparatory camp in Bengaluru. On Sunday, it will end its topsy-turvy ride in the Garden City, that too against table-topper India. Despite the Netherlands being placed at the bottom of the points table and India rolling over each of its opponents so far, the Dutch aren’t throwing in the towel.

“It’s a game of cricket, right, so, it could be possible. We play our brand of cricket. We do what we do well. We have got some great manoeuvrers of the ball. We have got guys who can play spin well. We have also got guys who can take wickets,” the Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru said after being walloped by England on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2023 | A relaxed Indian team trains at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Netherlands game

“Obviously you need a bit of luck. There is no doubt that they are a very strong team and they have been playing very good cricket. But funnier things have happened in the game.”

The highlight of the Netherlands’ World Cup campaign has been its win against South Africa. But the Dutch outfit — the lone non-Test playing nation to have qualified for the marquee event — let England off the hook after reducing the World champion side to 192 for six.

Despite the loss, Nidamanuru, whose unbeaten 41 was the highest score for the Netherlands on Wednesday, drew positives from the World Cup campaign for his team.

“We pride ourselves on being able to evolve and grow, which this exposure against the top nine teams in the world has done for us. So being in the last place, that’s the cricket that we’re playing right now,” he said.

“I am sure that we will pick ourselves up and move forward in the coming tournaments. We have the T20 World Cup next year that we have already qualified for, so that’s another opportunity for us to build towards. I have no doubt that we will definitely be causing a few upsets there and playing well and wanting to play in the semifinals as well.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.