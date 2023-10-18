We pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

October 18, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Pune

India’s bowling unit may not necessarily sport a change in the days ahead. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that for now a rotation olicy is not part of the plans. “It is important to maintain the start. As of now there is no discussion of a kind of rotation. It is important to carry this momentum for the next game,” Mhambrey told the media at the MCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Be it Mohammed Shami or R. Ashwin, two key men, who are warming the benches, Mhambrey stressed that omitting them is never easy.

“We pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. Sometimes Shami will miss out, someone like Ash (Ashwin) will miss out,” Mhambrey said while also effusively praising the skill sets of Shami and Ashwin.

The bowling coach was extremely pleased while talking about Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback and Kuldeep Yadav’s return to form: “Bumrah gives you that breakthrough in the PowerPlays, is well adapted to bowl in the middle and is a top-gun bowler at the death. As for Kuldeep, he has worked on his action, his speeds have gone up, accuracy is up there and he is hitting those lengths consistently. He is a wicket-taking option.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming rival Bangladesh as a quality side, Mhambrey said: “Every game and every opponent is important. We have our plans and if we execute our stuff, we will win.” And about the pitch, he declared: “It is a challenging surface as the ball comes on to the bat very well. It is a small ground, high altitude too, so more boundaries and sixes will be scored.”

When queried about the Pakistan Cricket Board’s complaint to the ICC about the visa-issue and the crowd’s behaviour at Ahmedabad, Mhambrey replied: “It is not my domain and I really cannot answer that.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.