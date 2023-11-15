ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli scores 50th ODI century, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

November 15, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Tendulkar applauded Kohli from the stands as the latter scored the record century

The Hindu Bureau

India’s Virat Kohli in action during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Novemeber 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Virat Kohli scored his 50th century in ODIs during the the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium, in the process surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 tons.

Kohli reached the century mark in 106 balls. Tendulkar applauded Kohli from the stands as the latter crossed 100.

Kohli took just 279 innings to become the first cricketer to score 50 centuries. Tendulkar, his idol, had scored 49 hundreds in 452 innings.

The 35-year-old was eventually dismissed for 117, scored off 113 balls.

During the record-breaking innings, Kohli also bettered Tendulkar’s World Cup record of most runs in a single edition of the tournament. The Master Blaster had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup.

India opted to bat first against New Zealand and were 327 for the loss of two wickets in the 44th over of the innings.

