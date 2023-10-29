HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Travis Head waited years to open for Australia, wants to make the most of it

Head, who started opening six years after his 2016 One Day International (ODI) debut, set the tone for the highest-scoring match in World Cup history by hitting 109 off 67 balls

October 29, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

Reuters
Australian batsman Travis Head plays a shot during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand at the HPCA ground in Dharamshala on October 28, 2023.

Australian batsman Travis Head plays a shot during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand at the HPCA ground in Dharamshala on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Travis Head has had to wait for years for an opportunity to open for Australia, and now that the chance has arrived he intends to make the most of it, the batsman said after Saturday's five-run win over New Zealand at Dharamsala.

Head, who started opening six years after his 2016 One Day International (ODI) debut, set the tone for the highest-scoring match in World Cup history by hitting 109 off 67 balls in his first match back since fracturing a finger in September.

ALSO READ
BAN vs NED | Edwards and van Meekeren sparkle as Netherlands stuns Bangladesh to record its second win

His 175-run opening partnership with David Warner (81) was the highlight of Australia's 388-run innings.

"I think that's been a spot that I guess waited for, obviously, with (former captain Aaron Finch) playing for such a long period and their partnership being so good," Travis told reporters after winning the Player-of-the-Match award.

Finch and Warner were a longstanding opening duo for Australia in limited-over cricket, and played a major role in the team's 2015 World Cup win.

Head made his ODI comeback in February 2022 after a three-year absence, scoring a century against Pakistan as an opener. Later that year, he replaced Finch as an opener as the latter retired from international cricket.

"The limited chance I had I was able to take and sort of waited a couple of years for that spot to open up," Head said. "So, that's never guaranteed and I've got to perform and I'm lucky enough to be able to put a string of a few performances together that hopefully make that a spot where Dave and I have obviously got a great partnership."

Marsh, who replaced an injured Head as an opener, scored 150 in Australia's first four World Cup matches.

Australia have won four in a row after losing to India and South Africa, rising to fourth in the table with eight points as they head to Ahmedabad to face defending champions England on November 4.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.