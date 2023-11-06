Angelo Mathews becomes first to be 'timed out' in international cricket

November 06, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be 'timed out' in Monday's World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mathews walked in after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings but appeared to have issues with the strap of his helmet.

Under the tournament's playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes but Mathews was seen still fiddling with the helmet.

He was eventually adjudged timed out after bowler and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The batter remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his head in dismay and threw his helmet as soon as he crossed the boundary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.