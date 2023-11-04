Sri Lankan board calls for 'urgent and comprehensive explanation' following 302-run loss to India

November 04, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

Following India's lopsided 302-run win over Sri Lanka in the the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) asked for 'an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors', according to ESPNcricinfo.

In a statement made by the Sri Lankan cricket board, they said that the recent defeats were shocking and raised questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC further wrote that they believe in transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly.

"The recent overall performance and shocking defeats have raised significant questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC management never interfered with the hired professional staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities as per the norms and regulations. However, SLC firmly believes in accountability, transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly," SLC said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from the sloppy performances at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka have been suffering from injury problems. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Lahiru Kumara were ruled out at the extravagant tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the injury concerns, they were forced to bring in Chamika Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera as replacements. On the other hand, Kusal Mendis stepped in as captain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.