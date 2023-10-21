ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa crush England by 229 runs

October 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Mumbai

In reply, England managed 170 in 22 overs with Gerald Coetzee taking 3/35 in four overs.

PTI

England’s Gus Atkinson bowled during ICC Cricket World Cup Match 20 between South Africa and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

South Africa demolished world champions England by 229 runs in an authoritative all-round show in a World Cup game in Mumbai on Saturday.

Batting first, Heinrich Klaasen's century (109 off 67 balls) and his 151-run stand with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) took South Africa to a mammoth 399 for 7.

For England, Reece Topley was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 88 while Adil Rashid took two wickets for 61 runs in 10 overs.

South Africa’s Marco jumps to unsuccessfully take a catch at the boundary line off a shot from England’s Gus Atkinson during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and England in Mumbai, on Oct. 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 399 for 7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out; Reece Topley 3/88).

England: 170 all out in 22 overs (Mark Wood 43; Gerald Coetzee 3/35).

