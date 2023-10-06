HamberMenu
South Africa set to test its preparedness against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Despite the aberration, Sri Lanka can draw confidence from the fact that its spinners could still prove a handful in Indian conditions.

October 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rakesh Rao
South Africa coach Rob Walter, bowling coach Eric Simons and Captain Temba Bavuma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, in New Delhi on October 6, 2023.

South Africa coach Rob Walter, bowling coach Eric Simons and Captain Temba Bavuma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, in New Delhi on October 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the days leading to the World Cup, when the cricket lovers were refusing to look beyond India, England, Australia and New Zealand as the potential semifinalists, South Africa sneaked into the equation with an ODI series win over the mighty Australians.

On Saturday, its preparedness faces a stern test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Sri Lanka takes the field.

In keeping with the demands of a 50-overs a side contest, South Africa appears well equipped. Armed with the experience of playing the Indian Premier League, most of its players are at home in these conditions.

Under skipper Temba Bavuma, the side has some serious run-makers in wicketkeeper-batters Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller.

Notwithstanding the absence of injured paceman Anrich Nortje, the team has plenty of bowling options. Pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, not to forget bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo, and the experienced spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi give South Africa the look of a formidable contender for a place in the semifinals.

Sri Lanka, even without the services of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera, cannot be taken lightly. After qualifying for the World Cup, Lanka performed well to reach the Asia Cup final.

Thereafter, the embarrassment of being shot out for 50 by India took away the sheen from its impressive campaign.

Despite the aberration, Sri Lanka can draw confidence from the fact that its spinners could still prove a handful in Indian conditions.

Though short of collective experience, the pair of left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage and leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha could prove very effective during the second PowerPlay. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out for the first game.

Overall, South Africa holds a clear edge but Sri Lanka could have its moments.

