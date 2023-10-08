HamberMenu
Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leave everyone embarrassed

This is the fourth time the Englishman, considered as a nuisance across all venues in the U.K., has managed to breach security in a match involving India.

October 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
While cricket fans gather outside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium to watch the India-Australia World Cup match, serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo entered the ground wearing blue jersey before the start of the match, in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Photo used for illustration purpose only.

While cricket fans gather outside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium to watch the India-Australia World Cup match, serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo entered the ground wearing blue jersey before the start of the match, in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Notorious social media influencer and serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo was apprehended by the security authorities at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after he entered the ground wearing India blues before the start of their World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, 2023.

The ICC banned Jarvo from attending further matches in the tournament. But the question remains how did he get access to the VIP area and could breach multiple security layers to enter Field of Play (FOP).

“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities,” ICC spokesperson stated when PTI enquired about the breach.

This is the fourth time the Englishman, considered as a nuisance across all venues in the U.K., has managed to breach security in a match involving India.

It must have left ICC as well as BCCI embarrassed as Jarvo, wearing the India jersey, coolly entered the venue just as the Indian team were lining up for the march past, trying to move closer to team’s biggest star, Virat Kohli.

Initially startled, the Indian team’s security officer quickly grasped the man and escorted him outside the venue even as Kohli wasn’t one bit amused.

Jarvo had been banned from English grounds after he repeatedly showed loopholes in England’s security system by entering the playing arena at his will during the 2021 series against India.

Someone known for his notoriety, he has often been picked up by security and then left as no one has taken it as a serious matter.

“The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again,” ICC spokesperson’s statement to PTI read.

While Indian supporters are at their wits end to procure tickets, disruptors like Jarvo getting premium VIP passes should leave both BCCI and TNCA red-faced.

