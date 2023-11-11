Rohit has been fantastic as captain and opener: Rahul Dravid

November 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

India's dominant eight-match winning streak in the World Cup has a lot to do with Rohit Sharma adapting brilliantly to his dual role of team captain and opener, reckoned head coach Rahul Dravid here on Saturday.

Rohit has led this Indian side from the front without being a brooding presence while as an opener the Mumbaikar often gave his side a rollicking start.

In fact, Rohit has made 443 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 122, blunting the opposition bowlers early.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rohit has certainly been a leader. I think he's led by example both on and off the field," said Dravid during a pre-match press conference on the eve of India's final league match against the Netherlands.

"There have been some games where it could have been tricky for us, but the fact that he's been able to get us to those kinds of starts has literally cracked open the game.

"It's actually has made it look easy for us and certainly made it easier for the guys who followed in that (batting) department."

Dravid said Rohit sets the example for others by imbibing the team mottos, and it has created a massive impact in the Indian dressing room.

The former Indian captain, perhaps, had in his mind the aggressive way Rohit has opened till date in this event, a stimulant for others to follow his suit.

"We've talked about playing in a particular way. You cannot do that unless your leader buys in and shows by example. It's been terrific to see the way Rohit's done that. I think his captaincy has been fantastic. He's someone who's certainly got the respect of the group and the coaching staff," said Dravid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.