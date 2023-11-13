HamberMenu
Playing against Kuldeep, Jadeja was learning experience: Dutch batter Nidamanuru

Nidamanuru, who had an excellent outing in the ICC Qualifiers in June, showed glimpses of his talent with a brisk 39-ball 54 against India on November 12

November 13, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Netherlands’ Teja Nidamanuru in action against India on November 12, 2023.

Netherlands’ Teja Nidamanuru in action against India on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An underwhelming run in the World Cup notwithstanding, Netherlands batsman Teja Nidamanuru hoped to benefit from his experience of playing against Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja and become a more consistent batsman at the top-flight cricket.

Nidamanuru, who had an excellent outing in the ICC Qualifiers in June, showed glimpses of his talent with a brisk 39-ball 54 here against India on Sunday.

“It was a lesson. In terms of where I've been batting personally, playing spin when it's turning and being able to do that when under pressure has been a challenge.

“I think it's one thing being able to do it against teams at a lower intensity,” said Nidamanuru after Netherland’s 160-run defeat against India.

The right-hander with roots in Vijayawada said he needed to learn to release pressure in the middle-overs when spinners are operating.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hitting the top of the stumps every time. So, it's about being able to turn that good ball into a single at least to relieve pressure,” he said.

Nidamanuru showed his skills when he hoisted Kuldeep over cover for six through an inside-out shot, and he wanted to work on those areas.

“Kuldeep is world-class and has taken a lot of wickets. I was trying to study him, even on the bus on our way into the ground. I was trying to pick his wrong 'un, watch videos of his wrist. It is all about being able to do it consistently and it is good when it comes off,” said Nidamanuru.

The 29-year-old termed the match against India as a great learning experience despite the drubbing.

“The level of cricket India are playing at in terms of the execution, that's where we have come up short. Our skill, manoeuvring of the ball, strike rotation, boundary striking in the middle stage – all of it probably doesn't match up,” he said.

Nidamanuru used the innings of Shreyas Iyer (128 off 94 balls) as a pointer.

“If you look at how Shreyas played as compared to how we approached the middle stages, you could see the difference. We're looking forward to de-briefing, and to continue our evolution overall.

“The middle overs of the game, where the best teams are going at six an over without taking risks, we're losing five-six wickets and that's the difference,” he noted.

