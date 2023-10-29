ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs ENG | England win toss, elect to bowl

October 29, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Lucknow

India is playing the same 11 that played the match against New Zealand; England too did not make any changes from the eleven that they fielded against Sri Lanka

PTI

India captain Rohit Sharma and England skipper Jos Buttler during the coin toss ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England in Lucknow on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England won the toss and elected to bowl in their World Cup match against India here on Sunday.

India retained the playing 11 for the match while England too did not make any changes from the eleven that they fielded against Sri Lanka.

India have 10 points from five matches while England are 10th on the table with just two points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India wears black armbands in memory of Bishan Singh Bedi 

The Indian cricket team on Sunday wore black armbands during their World Cup clash against England in the memory of the legendary spinner and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on October 23.

“Team India will be wearing Black Armbands today in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on 23rd October, 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement shortly after the commencement of the World Cup contest here.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US