HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Not just about one brilliant catch but overall effort’: India’s fielding coach T. Dilip on fielding awards

India’s fielding coach T. Dilip offered a guarded ‘wait and watch’ answer for who is the latest winner of the fielding medal but was more elaborate about other aspects linked to fielding and the team

November 12, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
Logan Van Beek of the Netherlands bowled by Kuldeep Yadav during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12, 2023.

Logan Van Beek of the Netherlands bowled by Kuldeep Yadav during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Through this World Cup, the behind-the-scenes videos of the fielding awards initiated within the Indian dressing room, has been a subject of widespread interest. India’s fielding coach T. Dilip, the architect of this movement, spoke about the rationale behind these awards during the course of the post-match press conference at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Shortly after India defeated the Netherlands by 160 runs in the World Cup game, Dilip addressed the media. While he offered a guarded ‘wait and watch’ answer when asked about who is the latest winner of the fielding medal, he was more elaborate about other aspects linked to fielding and the team. “We have won nine matches and we have the momentum. We defeated New Zealand at Dharamshala and we take that as a positive and as for the semifinal, we will deal with it on game-day,” he said.

ALSO READ
IND vs NED | India defeats Netherlands by 160 runs; ends league stage with 9 straight wins

What about the awards and the idea behind this concept? “Basically it is about judging attitude, yes there are statistics for catches taken but we look at the overall contribution. An innings has 300 balls, how do you handle them on the field. This is not just about one brilliant catch, it is about the overall effort. We have been doing this for a while, at least for the last four months, but only now it has gone on social media, and people have noticed it and it is heartening,” Dilip said.

There remains a lingering worry about Mohammed Siraj, perhaps the weakest fielder in the unit, but the coach was quick to defend the speedster: “The bowlers are committed to fielding and they work hard. There is nothing specifically wrong with Siraj, he has put his body on the line often while fielding, shown good attitude and he will get better.”

Related Topics

cricket / ICC World Cup

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.