ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand's Matt Henry out of ICC World Cup, replaced by Jamieson

November 03, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

The 31-year-old Kiwi pacer broke down midway through his sixth over during the 190-run thrashing by South Africa in a group game in Pune on November 1.

Reuters

New Zealand’s Matt Henry in action during the ICC World Cupu match against South Africa in Pune on November 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and replaced in the squad by fellow New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson.

Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday's match against South Africa in Pune, with a scan confirming a lower tear which will require up to four weeks' recovery, the team said on Friday.

"We’re gutted for him," coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Matt's been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-8-inch tall Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team later on Friday.

Stead said he would be ready for November 4th match against Pakistan if required.

"We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," he said.

"Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup."

The Black Caps sit fourth in the standings with two matches in the group phase remaining against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US