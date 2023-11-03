HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Zealand's Matt Henry out of ICC World Cup, replaced by Jamieson

The 31-year-old Kiwi pacer broke down midway through his sixth over during the 190-run thrashing by South Africa in a group game in Pune on November 1.

November 03, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Reuters
New Zealand’s Matt Henry in action during the ICC World Cupu match against South Africa in Pune on November 1, 2023.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry in action during the ICC World Cupu match against South Africa in Pune on November 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and replaced in the squad by fellow New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson.

Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday's match against South Africa in Pune, with a scan confirming a lower tear which will require up to four weeks' recovery, the team said on Friday.

"We’re gutted for him," coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Matt's been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing."

The 6-foot-8-inch tall Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team later on Friday.

Stead said he would be ready for November 4th match against Pakistan if required.

"We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," he said.

"Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup."

The Black Caps sit fourth in the standings with two matches in the group phase remaining against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka next week.

Related Topics

ICC Cricket World Cup / World Cup Cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.