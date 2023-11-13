ADVERTISEMENT

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan's bowling coach

November 13, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Lahore

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost five of the nine matches in the ODI showpiece event, losing the last match to England by 93 runs in Kolkata.

PTI

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned on November 13, 2023 two days after the team’s elimination from the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel on November 13 resigned as the Pakistan cricket team's bowling coach two days after the team's elimination from the World Cup in India.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost five of the nine matches in the ODI showpiece event, losing the last match to England by 93 runs in Kolkata.

Morkel had joined the team on a six-month contract in June this year after finishing his assignment with IPL side Lucknow Super Giants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His first assignment with the Pakistan team was its tour of Sri Lanka for a two-Test series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia," the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals after finishing fifth, which led to several former cricketers demanding wholesale changes in the side, including the removal of Babbar Azam as skipper.

Pakistan suffered losses against India, Australia, South Africa, England and a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US