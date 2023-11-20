Mohammed Shami ends tournament as leading wicket-taker

November 20, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Ahmedabad:

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami ended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Shami, who had missed out on the first half of the tournament, made an entry in India's fifth league stage match against New Zealand and made an impact that a lot of bowlers have not made in their entire World Cup careers.

In seven matches, Shami took 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best figures of 7/57. Shami had three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament and also gained the best bowling figures by an Indian in WC history.

In 18 WC matches, Shami has taken 55 wickets at an average of 13.52 and a strike rate of 15.81, with the best figures of 7/57. The pacer has taken four five-wicket hauls in his WC career, most by any bowler. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history.

Australia's Glenn McGrath has the highest wickets in WC history, with 71 scalps in 39 matches.

Here are some other bowlers who impressed in the tournament

-Adam Zampa (Australia): 23 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.39, with best figures of 4/8.

-Dilshan Madhushanka (Sri Lanka): 21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.00, with the best bowling figures of 5/80.

-Jasprit Bumrah (India): 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 18.65, with best bowling figures of 4/39.

-Gerald Coetzee (South Africa): 20 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.80, with the best figures of 4/44.

-Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan): 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.72, with the best figures of 5/54.

-Marco Jansen (South Africa): 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.47, with the best figures of 3/31.

-Ravindra Jadeja (India): 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 24.87, with the best figures of 5/33.

-Josh Hazlewood (India): 16 wickets at an average of 11 matches at an average of 28.06, with the best figures of 3/38.

-Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): In 10 matches, Santner took 16 wickets at an average of 28.06, with best figures of 5/59.

In the finals, Mohammed Shami took one wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

