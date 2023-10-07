ADVERTISEMENT

Mehidy relishing batting at the top of the order

October 07, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Dharamsala

Ayan Acharya

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Saturday said he is relishing the opportunity to bat at the top of the order. Miraz, who has batted in five different positions in ODIs this year, scored 57 and took three wickets as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets in its 2023 ODI World Cup opener in Dharamsala.

“I always play at number 8, so it was a great opportunity to bat at the top. I always want to do well. When I score runs, both my team and I benefit from it,” Miraz said.

About bowling in tandem with captain Shakib Al Hasan, who also picked three wickets, Miraz said, “I was a little bit cautious in my mind early on while bowling. I didn’t bowl a great first over either. But the captain told me to bowl in the right areas and told me to have a positive mindset. So, credit goes to him.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bangladesh spinners took six wickets between them on a slow Dharamsala surface, Afghanistan’s spin trio struggled to get similar purchase. “Their batters played our spinners better than we played theirs,” said Afghanistan head coach, Jonathan Trott. “We sort of veered away from our batting plans. It’s also about managing the pressure of a big tournament like the World Cup. That’s where we fell short. We have two massive games coming up and will look to bounce back.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US