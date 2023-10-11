Man held for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 11, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested a man for allegedly sending an email threatening an attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city, officials said on October 11.

The accused, who has no criminal background, was arrested from Rajkot in Gujarat, they said.

The massive stadium is one of the venues of the ongoing cricket World Cup and the India-Pakistan cricket match will be played here on October 14.

The accused had allegedly sent an email claiming that there will be a blast on the stadium, an official said without elaborating.

The accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, resided on the outskirts of Rajkot.

"He had issued a brief mail from his phone and carrying his name. He has no criminal background," the official said.

The Ahmedabad police earlier said extra security arrangements have been made for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14.

The face-off between the neighbours on the cricket field is expected to draw a huge crowd.

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India-Pakistan cricket match on October 14, a senior official said on October 9.

