Kohli takes first ODI wicket in nine years at World Cup

November 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The last time he struck in an international match of any kind was against the West Indies in the 2016 Twentyt20 World Cup.

AFP

Star batsman Virat Kohli on November 12 made an impact with the ball when he claimed his first one-day international wicket in nine years during the World Cup match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru.

With the Dutch crawling in their chase of 411 to win, India skipper Rohit Sharma threw the ball to Kohli who sent back opposition captain Scott Edwards, caught behind in his second over off a ball drifting down the leg side.

It was only Kohli's fifth career ODI wicket from his gentle medium-pace and first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.

Kohli bowled briefly earlier in this World Cup after all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off midway through an over against Bangladesh.

Earlier on November 12, Kohli, who equalled Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 ODI centuries last week, made 51 in India's 410-4.

