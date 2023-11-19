India’s dream run ends in despair as Australia win sixth World Cup title

November 19, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Ahmedabad

India’s dream run in the World Cup concluded in despair as Australia won cricket’s premier championship for the sixth time.

In the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, on a slow pitch, India mustered 240 in 50 overs and despite causing some initial bruises on the Aussies, found Pat Cummins and his men cantering home with 241 for four in 43 overs.

The six-wicket triumph reiterated Australia’s cricketing pedigree and for people waking up there, Monday morning will be all about good tidings.

Opener Travis Head’s excellent 137 (120b, 15x4, 4x6) proved to be the cornerstone of Australia’s success after David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith fell early.

It was the game’s tipping point but left-handed Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a fabulous 192-run partnership for the fourth-wicket to ensure Australia stayed ahead.

Tight lines

The final, watched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the end, had started rather well for India as captain Rohit Sharma hit a brisk 47 and Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul scored half-centuries.

However, the other batters struggled as the Australians bowled tight lines, fielded with alacrity and kept prising out wickets.

As a grim night wore on, the Men in Blue found their World Cup dreams in tatters.

Having won 10 games on the trot, Rohit’s men had stepped in as the favourites to wrest the title. But Australia had other ideas and India has to rest content with the World Cups won in 1983 and 2011.

