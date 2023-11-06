"India's bowling attack has clearly been best": Ricky Ponting on pacers' performance in World Cup

November 06, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Dubai [UAE]

Australia great Ricky Ponting has said India bowlers also have left a strong impact in many of the Men in Blue's resounding victories in the ongoing ICC World Cup and believes that opposing teams will have to work hard to hold the formidable bowling pace trio.

With their eighth consecutive win, India moved to the top of the points table.

India have their three bowlers among the top 10 wicket-takers at the tournament - Mohammad Shami (16), Jasprit Bumrah (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (14). The powerful pace attack of India, comprised of Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami, pooled their powers to demolish many teams in the ongoing tournament, handing India resounding victories.

Ponting emphasised the importance of their bowlers in each of their resounding triumphs. South Africa's star-studded batting lineup was skittled for 83 on Sunday, and only two sides have batted out their 50 overs against India in the tournament's opening eight games.

India's pace attack has appeared oceans ahead of their opposition in their last two games, performing admirably under the lights. "What we have seen in this World Cup so far, is that India's bowling attack has clearly been the best," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Opposition teams are going to have to put a lot of analysis into how they play Bumrah, how they are going to play (Mohammed) Siraj, as they need to get on top of these guys early. Because if they don't, their spinners will come and get you in the middle of the game," he added.

Talking about India's match against South Africa, Kohli's stunning ton and Shreyas Iyer's explosive fifty complemented an attacking start from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to help India finish 326/5.

In the second innings, The Indian bowlers pounced quickly with the new ball, dismissing South Africa's top-order in the first Powerplay. Following that, Ravindra Jadeja (5/33) grabbed the front stage, taking up frequent wickets to undermine the Proteas' attempt, grabbing a 243-run victory for his team.

