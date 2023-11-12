ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs NED | India wins toss, opts to bat against Netherlands

November 12, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

India will be eyeing their ninth win in a row ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand on November 15

PTI

India‘s Rohit Sharma and Netherlands Scott Edwards, during the toss ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands in their final league game of the ODI World Cup here on Sunday.

Both India and the Netherlands named unchanged teams.

Already out of the competition, the Dutch will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekere.

