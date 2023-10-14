ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket World Cup 2023 | India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan; Gill returns in place of Kishan

October 14, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan

PTI

India team huddle together at the start of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan.

“Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they will field an unchanged side from the last match.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US