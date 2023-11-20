HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India-Aus World Cup Final match creates record peak viewership of 5.9 crore on Disney+Hotstar

It surpassed the peak concurrency of 5.3 crore viewership recorded in the India-New Zealand semifinal match.

November 20, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Boatmen watch the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India on their mobile phones at river Yamuna in Prayagraj, on November 19, 2023.

Boatmen watch the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India on their mobile phones at river Yamuna in Prayagraj, on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The India-Australia cricket World Cup Final match on Sunday created a record peak viewership of nearly 5.9 crore, according to Disney+Hotstar, despite the host nation ending on the losing side.

ALSO READ
Ind vs Aus Final | Virat Kohli bags ‘Fielder of the Match’ award following T. Dilip’s moving speech

With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 5.3 crore viewership recorded in the India-New Zealand semifinal match.

Peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the final match on Disney+Hotstar was nearly 5.9 crore, according to a statement from the the OTT platform.

The India versus Pakistan league match of the World Cup tournament last month had recorded a peak concurrency of 3.5 crore.

Sunday's final match was also telecast live by Disney Star on the Star Sports network but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

ALSO READ
India vs Australia | I wasn’t invited for the final, says former captain Kapil Dev

Disney+ Hotstar India Head Sajith Sivanandan said, "With a staggering 5.9 crore concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the final... higher than any peak concurrency record set before the tournament — the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans has consistently propelled us to new heights in live sports streaming."

The India-Australia final match was also screened by leading multiplex operator PVR INOX at 150 cinemas in over 60 cities comprising major metros, Tier-1, 2 and 3 cities with over 70,000 cricket fans watching the match when it started translating to over 70% occupancy, PVR INOX Ltd Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.